The High Court in Cape Town has granted a final interdict against the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) preventing them from obstructing, interfering and stopping the transporting of learners within the Western Cape.

Codeta has over the past few weeks been blocking the transporting of over 5 000 learners to schools in Mfuleni, Delft and Khayelitsha, demanding that the Education Department awards the scholar contract to them.

Minibus taxi mafia hammered by High Court and interdicted from obstructing, interfering, and stopping the transporting of learners within the Western Cape. Read more here: https://t.co/2jKGDizUOc pic.twitter.com/2TCqUR9z8Z — David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) March 1, 2023

Provincial Education Minister David Maynier approached the court saying the taxis were violating the constitutional rights of parents and learners.

“The court has sent a strong message to the minibus mafia that there’s no excuse for violating the constitutional rights of our children or putting our parents in a terrible position of having to choose between their children’s education and keeping them safely at home. It’s also putting an end to the hollow claims by Codeta that they are somehow not involved in the criminal action they announced they are taking, we trust the South African Police Service will ensure that the interdict is enforced and any further disruptions are prevented.”