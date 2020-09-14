The City of Cape Town has embarked on a special beach cleaning project which will take place at different locations in Blaauwberg every day this week.

This is part of the build-up to International Coastal Clean-up Day on the 19th of this month when more than 700 000 volunteers in 120 countries around the world will take part in the world’s biggest clean-up.

Staff will be at the various sites to welcome participants and supply them with collection bags.

Mayoral Committee Member for Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt says the beach clean-ups will focus on the coast from Melkbosstrand to the Eerste Steen Resort.

“The cleaning team will start every day from 9am till 2pm and we invite all our citizens to come and join the city team from 9 o clock. The specifics of the following starting points are: the 15th Holbaai parking, the 16th Kelpbaai parking, 17 Kreeftebaai, 18 Derdesteen and 19 Eerstesteen. We are asking that everyone has their own masks and follow COVID-19 protocols. We will supply the bags.”