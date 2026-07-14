‘Coalition infighting hindering efforts to fix municipal finances’

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says political differences in coalition-governed municipalities are some of the contributing factors to their inability to curb mismanagement of funds in municipalities in the province.

Mabuyane was addressing the media in KuGompo City, following the provincial government’s local government accountability session that was meant to deliberate on National Treasury’s decision to withhold the July 2026 equity share to the municipalities due to their persistent non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

While Mabuyane welcomed the decision by the National Treasury, he says it will enormously put a strain on municipalities that are already experiencing cashflow challenges.

The provincial government believes that inaccessibility of the equitable share could have a devastating impact on residents if not dealt with proactively.

The municipalities’ failure to implement consequence management to those responsible for mismanagement of funds has also been flagged.

But steps are said to have been taken against transgressors, with disciplinary actions taken against hundred employees in one of the six affected municipalities in the province.

Calls have been made for the municipal public accounts committees to work together in dealing with this problem.

Premier Mabuyane says the provincial government does not see the need to put any municipality under administration but will step in when needed.

“We do have experienced political ill-discipline, and it has something to do with how the council functions. It cuts across, are we meeting deadlines, are we convening at correct times? All those appropriate steps that must be taken by any municipality to ensure that everybody is held accountable. Do we have functional committees of council meant to assist council to strengthen oversight?”

While the provincial government welcomed National Treasury’s decision, cashflow and service delivery challenges are anticipated if funds are withheld for long.

Cogta MEC, Zolile Williams says proper functioning of municipal services is also dependents on cash generated account payments of residents and businesses.

“Municipalities are dependent on revenue that is collected by themselves, of which residents, government departments businesses are owing large sums of funds to the same municipalities that are part of the six. So, Makana Municipality, without their equitable share from their fiscus, they will confront cashflow challenges. As you are aware that currently there are service delivery challenges that we are dealing with on a daily basis,” says Williams.

The provincial government has announced that the Buffalo City Metro and Port St Johns municipalities have already made their action plans submission to National Treasury, complied with the requirements and will soon get their withdrawn allocations. – Reporting by Hlumisa Qabaka