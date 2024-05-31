Coalition Govt only way forward for ANC in Gauteng: Prof Seepe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe says the only way forward for the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is through a coalition government.

This as the Democratic Alliance (DA) is hot on the ANC’s heels, as the province’s votes continue to be counted.

The province has captured over 75 percent of the results. The ANC is in the lead with 35.54% of the vote so far, followed by the DA with 27.55%, and the EFF with 12.28%.

Professor Seepe says it’s highly unlikely that the ANC will get a majority vote in Gauteng.

“Well there is already an indication that they will lose its majority, you can see at the moment with the votes counted when you are hovering around 33 percent it will take quite a lift to move towards 51 percent. So what we should expect, is the possibility of the ANC that will go into coalition, because one would say, that many parties are also saying that they would also go into coalition with a party with more votes as they would be respecting the will of the people.”

Political parties are keeping a close eye on the Electoral Commission’s dashboard as the IEC continues to tally results.

The ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says although they’re surprised by the performance of the recently formed uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, she’s confident that once the results from the metros are in, the ANC will be victorious.

Mokonyane says she is happy with her party’s performance.

“With the results that have been audited and presented to the public, we are comfortable we have surpassed the 4 million which means we have also surpassed the 36% that was projected for the ANC our immediate contender is at 2. 1 million gives us hope that with the numbers that are now coming from the urban areas the big metros, our numbers can go higher,”

Video: 2024 Elections – ANC reacts to latest election results