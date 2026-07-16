Coalition calls for protection of documented foreign nationals

Civil society coalition, Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, is calling on the government to do more to protect foreign nationals who are in the country legally.

The organisation says scores of documented foreign nationals continue to sleep on pavements, fearing to return to their communities due to alleged attacks on migrants.

Thousands of undocumented foreign nationals have been repatriated to their countries of origin following last month’s protests against undocumented immigrants.

Siyafana Sonke activist, Lubna Nadvi, says: “We need to get shelter for all the people who are legally documented and forced to sleep out on the streets. We need to make sure that even those that are not legally in the country are treated with kindness. And we need to become South Africans again because I think we have lost the spirit of Ubuntu. We need to rediscover our humanity.”

Siyafana Sonke | Promoting solidarity among Africans: