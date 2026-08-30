Coalition bill aims to create clear municipal governance frameworks

Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the proposed coalition bill aims to create frameworks for municipalities, such as outlines for votes of no confidence.

His comments come ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

This comes after the committee initiated Parliamentary processes for a legislative framework for the establishment of coalition governments in the country.

[ON AIR] Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on COGTA, Dr Zweli Mkhize calls for maturity and willingness to compromise in forming coalition government moving forward#sabcnews #TheWeekendView pic.twitter.com/FeZHHrbjqD — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) August 29, 2026

Mkhize also says that there will be extensive consultations due to the complexities of coalition governments.

“It’s going to be very difficult to rush this bill because there are a number of issues that require a lot of consultation. For example, you know, the votes of no confidence have been actually coming to municipal space at the drop of a hat. But now this new legislation is proposing that you need to have valid reasons such as huge financial misconduct, constitutional infringement, or, you know, a very serious breach of the law. So where we are, we have just got the bill introduced. We’re going to wait for Parliament to first classify it as a bill that needs to involve provinces.”