Comrades Marathon launches relief fund for entry fee assistance

The Comrades Marathon Association has introduced a relief fund to assist South African runners who cannot pay the full entry fee. The announcement was made in Pietermaritzburg at the launch of the 2024 ultra-marathon that is scheduled for June 9th.

Runners, who earn less than R30 000, can apply for relief funding and will pay only half the entry fee.

The 97th Comrades Marathon will be an up-run starting at the Durban City Hall and finishing at the Scottsville Racecourse over a distance of 87 kilometres.

Runners, who have conquered the gruelling race before, know that the up-run to the capital city includes some tough downhills too.

Race organisers are estimating a startling lineup of about 23 000 runners.

Comrades Marathon Association race and operations manager, Ann Ashworth says, “There is a fund being made available for 1 500 athletes initially, funded from the surplus from last year, so that man that is being set aside from our budget, and basically in athletes who earn less than 30,000 a year will be able to apply for a 50% reduction in their entry fees, so when entries open on the 21st runner I will still need to enter and pay the initial 50% deposit thereafter will complete an application form for relief, which will involve providing proof of income, that requires sign off from your club there’s a member in good standing.”

Increase in prize money

Ashworth says they have also increased the prize money by 10% for the top 10 finishers in the men’s and women’s races.

“So, I think it’s a 10% increase in price prize money given the economic climate is pretty phenomenal, in particular since we have an increase in entry fees, I know what it means to win prize money at the race I don’t think comrades is a raise their children for the prize money. I think that you run it for the love of the race and experience, but certainly but certainly we are exploring other opportunities for sponsorship to increase that prize money and will also be looking at alternative forms of sponsorship that will perhaps have equivalent value to the benefits of athletes.”

Record performances

The 2023 race will be remembered for its record performances, with winners Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn both smashing the down-run race records.

Dijana’s sprint to the finish was a memorable moment. “It was the year of breaking records because I broke the 50 km World record, Nedbank Runified, and again comrades so I will say this was my game I’m grateful for that, 2019 was my first comrades and it was up run, so I don’t know the difference between up and down in terms of training, but in terms of running I know, so I will see next year I hope things will go the way we want me in coach.”

However, the race did not finish without controversy, as hundreds of runners claimed that stricter cut-off times denied many a finish and a medal.

Entries for Comrades Marathon 2024 open on November 21st and will close on December 11th or when the 23 000 entry cap has been reached.