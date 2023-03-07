The trial of alleged child sex-ring kingpin, Gerhard Ackerman, is on Tuesday morning back at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for closing arguments.

Ackerman faces over 740 charges including rape, sexual grooming, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.

He was charged alongside senior advocate Paul Kennedy who is now deceased.

Last week, Ackerman admitted he only recruited teenage boys from the age of 16.

But said the teenagers were willing participants in the massage business.

He was responsible for linking older men with the boys for massages and what he calls happy endings.

But the state has presented evidence that some of these transactions also led to the teenagers being traded for sex.

Some of the victims were 15 years old at the time.

Ackerman also denies raping some of the victims saying they consented to intercourse.

The state maintains Ackerman brought them to his house under false pretences only to be taken advantage of and pimped off to older men.

