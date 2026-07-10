Clinical Sinner demolishes Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-final

Defending champion Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s latest bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title in ruthless fashion with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday.

The searing temperatures of previous days dipped for the day’s second semi-final, but Sinner turned up the heat on the 39-year-old Djokovic who barely laid a glove on the Italian.

Sinner will bid for a fifth Grand Slam title on Sunday against Germany’s Alexander Zverev who ended the dream run of British wildcard Arthur Fery earlier on Centre Court.

For Djokovic it was a fifth loss in his last six Grand Slam semi-finals and the clock is ticking for the Serb and his hopes of moving ahead of Margaret Court on the all-time list for most major titles in the history of the sport.

The Centre Court crowd, who have not always been Djokovic’s firmest fans, joined in chants of “Nole, Nole” throughout the match but Sinner was just too good, serving 16 aces and conceding just six points on his first serve.

DJOKOVIC SAYS SINNER WAS ‘AT CRUISING SPEED’

After Djokovic left the famous arena to loud applause, Sinner paid tribute to a player who still remains better than virtually every player in the world.

“It’s the most special tournament we have and it means a lot to me, of course, playing against Novak,” Sinner said on court.

“He is still a true inspiration not only for you guys, but also for the new generation, what he’s doing is incredible.”

Seventh seed Djokovic admitted there was little he could do against a rampant Sinner who is in his seventh Grand Slam final.

“He was playing so solid, his serve is now an incredible weapon,” Djokovic, who vowed to return next year, said.

“He was at cruising speed and I could not catch him.”