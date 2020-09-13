Scientists say a temperature rise beyond 1.5 or 2 degrees will lead to far worse impacts from climate change across the world

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere hit a record high this year. This is according to a United Nations report released this week.

The climate crisis has not stopped amid #COVID19. With greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at record levels & continuing to increase, we need #ClimateAction more than ever. Latest in “United in Science” report. https://t.co/yha9SQDK4F — United Nations (@UN) September 13, 2020

It says global temperatures have also risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say a temperature rise beyond 1.5 or 2 degrees will lead to far worse impacts from climate change across the world, including droughts, stronger storms, and extreme sea-level rise.



Africa Regional Climate Change Coordinator for the United Nations Environment Programme, Dr Richard Munang spoke to SABC News: