Climate change campaigners have gathered around the world to plant trees and clear rubbish to mark the 54th annual celebration of Earth Day.

This comes as extreme weather again hits parts of the world – with temperatures soaring to record highs in Thailand and a punishing heatwave gripping India, where at least 13 people died of heatstroke at a ceremony last weekend.

Climate scientists have warned that average global temperatures could hit all-time highs this year or next year.

South Africa is the world’s 12th biggest emitter of greenhouse gasses in part because of its reliance on coal-fired power stations.

However, South Africa has embarked on a just transition to renewable energy like solar and wind with R150 billion in financial assistance coming from some western countries.



