Health and beauty retailer Clicks says it will be trading as normal on Monday despite the call by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for strike action and the closure of its stores.

The party is threatening to shut down more than 800 Clicks stores across the country for five days following a recent advert which compared black natural hair unfavourably to white hair.

Press Alert: EFF Officials led by the CiC @Julius_S_Malema Will lead the SHUTDOWN of all the @Clicks_SA at various Clicks outlets as follows: pic.twitter.com/yZ7f4WJ6L0 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 6, 2020

Clicks has since apologised for the advert, but says it provides a much needed healthcare service to South Africans and it cannot afford to close its stores.

However, the retailer says contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of staff and the public.

The advert which described black hair as damaged and dry and white hair as normal has been widely slammed as racist.

The EFF’s top leadership will lead the charge against Clicks with Julius Malema at its outlet at the Mall of the North in Polokwane, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu is deployed to Sandton City, Marshall Dlamini will be at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Deputy Secretary-General Poppy Mailola will be at Emalahleni’s Highveld Mall and the National Chair Veronica Mente will be at Cape Town’s Goodwood Shopping Centre.

The company will be the second after H&M which the party has targetted for a 2018 catalogue featuring a little black boy wearing a hoodie with the caption ‘coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

