Pharmacy chain store, Clicks says it will lay a formal complaint after a manager at the Boulders Shopping Centre, in Midrand south of Pretoria, told a customer that he was not dressed decently and asked him to leave.

In a video circulating on social media, the man is seen in traditional Ndebele attire.

At the entrance to a store, the man is confronted by another man – later identified as a centre manager – who asks him to leave.

Clicks, where the incident happened, says it has been left embarrassed by the centre manager’s actions.

In a statement on its official Twitter account, Clicks says its store manager intervened and the man was allowed to continue shopping.

In the video, the centre manager can be heard telling the customer that they’ve got a right of admission.

A woman, who appears to be the one filming the altercation can be heard saying: “This is Africa. You can’t tell someone what to do or what to wear at which mall.”

Social media reaction

Outraged social media users took to Twitter to express their frustration over the incident.

They have called for the immediate dismissal of the Boulders Shopping Center manager, who has been identified as Jose Maponyane.

Others have described the manager’s actions as ‘self-hate and disappointing’.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have also added their voices in condemning the incident.

 

 

 

 

 

Additional reporting by Tshepiso Moche