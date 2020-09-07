Pictures of a partly damaged Clicks store were circulated on social media.

A Clicks store in Witbank was petrol bombed on Monday morning around 8am.

This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) call to its members to ‘attack’ Clicks stores following the retailer’s racist advert on Friday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, has confirmed that a Clicks store was attacked but adds that only the glass window was damaged.

Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020

“At around 8am this morning, a Clicks store was petrol bombed … but only the glass window was damaged. No one was injured and no arrests have been made,” adds Hlathi.

Clicks has since apologised and removed the offensive images but the party has rejected Clicks’ apology.

EFF leaders have warned Clicks that it will suffer the same fate as clothing store H&M.

In the video below, EFF leader Julius Malema addresses EFF members outside a Clicks store:

In 2018, members of the EFF trashed H&M stores in protest against a racist advertisement.

Meanwhile, some Clicks stores have stationed security officers at their stores to prevent any damage to the stores.