The Nelson Mandela Foundation has condemned the Clicks saga saying institutions that seek to further the systemic nature of apartheid have no place in South Africa. The health and lifestyle retailer has come under fire for an online advertisement that denigrated the hair of black people.

Clicks closed its doors today in order to offer counselling services to staff amidst protest action by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that began on Monday.

Day 3: Clicks Shutdown Deputy Secretary-General @mailola_poppy is with fighters and ground forces outside the Clicks at Highveld Mall, Emalahleni #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/fhKnoaHFYx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 9, 2020

Mandela Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Sello Hatang, says the incident shows that the country has not properly eradicated the racist heritage of apartheid.

“The denouncing of apartheid, the actions of Clicks in this day and age, it’s a time like this that you then ask yourself have we dealt with the systemic nature of apartheid and all that it brings with it. The answer should be no and if we are to reflect on people like Ahmed Dangor for example who fought so hard against apartheid in this day and age, in his honour having passed recently, we must then be saying the likes of Clicks have no place in our country. We can’t continue as if this is normal.”

Yesterday, EFF leaders welcomed Clicks’ decision to close its doors.