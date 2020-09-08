Retailer Clicks is expected to reopen stores on Thursday after closing them on Wednesday amid continued protests over the online advert that denigrated the hair of black people.

Clicks says on its Facebook page that it is closing the stores to allow for counselling of staff.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is staging protests at Clicks stores across the country, demanding that stores close until Friday.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the interim court order against the intimidation of staff and customers does not affect their protest across the country.

The retailer apologises and removed the ad and also says on its Facebook page that it has accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible for the online advertisement.

Secretary-General @DlaminiMarshall is still outside the Clicks at Mall of Africa, Midrand. #clicksmustfall pic.twitter.com/ytpcotpRdu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2020

Clicks obtained an interdict against staff and customers being intimidated by protesters. The EFF’s leaders have gone to twitter to welcome the Clicks decision to close on Wednesday.

Shivambu says no court order will stop them from acting against racism.

“The court order is interdicting something that we are doing so they are preventing us to do thing that we are doing in any way. The protest is not interdicted in any way. So in all the stores, we are continuing; because we have the constitutional right to protest against racism and that is what we are going to be doing in terms of this particular process. So the court order does not stop our protest – the action that we are engaged in. If they wanted us to let them open, we are going to protest inside […] Our message is very clear. Let them open and they will see that the protest is going to proceed.”