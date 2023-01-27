Two people have been killed and four others wounded in a shooting at Clermont, west of Durban. The wounded have been rushed to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Siyanda Matabela and Kwanele Ngomezulu.

Earlier this week in Clermont, an ambulance transporting a patient was hijacked. Community Safety Department spokesperson Thando Biyela says the ambulance that was hijacked has not yet been recovered.

“Has called on the police to tighten the grip when dealing with criminals in the province. This follows an incident where unknown suspects shot six people and two of them died at the scene. The incident occurred at Zazi Road opposite Boxer store in Clermont, eThekwini. MEC Hlomuka is pleased to report that already a team of senior police members at district level led by Brigadier Cele is working on this case as these are premeditated murders, the Mec would like to call upon the police to work around the clock and ensure that these criminals have their day in court, hopefully, an arrest will be made. The MEC further condemned the incident; where an ambulance was hijacked and a man was killed in the process, the ambulance is yet to be recovered.”

Two months ago, six people were shot dead in Clermont.

Video: Six people shot dead in Clermont, KwaZulu – Natal