Cleanup operations under way in Mthatha after shutdown

Mop-up operations are underway in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, after yesterday’s total shutdown of the town due to a protest allegedly by the Border Alliance Taxi Association.

The protest came after the taxi association demanded guns confiscated by police after taxi violence last week, to be returned.

One of the mop-up operators, Lungisa Ndamase, says they started work on the busiest route.

“We started working at six to try and help people that are going to work, the road is damaged. We started on the R61 from Circus, we are now at Corana Bridge, near Riverside. We will continue to mop up until Gxulu. Areas that they burned tyres on, blockaded with blocks, burned crates and the one that had diesel are the most affected,” adds Ndamase.

