A cleansing ceremony is currently underway for the AmaZulu royal family, following the passing of the late king Goodwill Zwelithini ka BhekuZulu.

The ceremony is traditionally performed to mark the end of the mourning period. King Zwelithini passed away in hospital last year in March, following a Covid-19 related illness.

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says, “there are no complex things that are done, there are certain rituals that are done in fact in every other Zulu family when there has been a death in the family. So, the fact that it is that of a king, makes a difference because people are free to come in and participate, because the king is much more than just the head of his family, he’s also the head of the nation.”

Video: AmaZulu Royal Family to conduct a cleansing ceremony over the weekend