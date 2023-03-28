Newly-elected executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Cilliers Brink has assured the residents of the City of Tshwane that water challenges will be addressed urgently.

Brink has emerged victorious in the mayoral elections, defeating COPE’s Ofentse Moalusi.

Brink also says getting the capital’s finances in order is a priority.

Brink was elected mayor this evening, defeating COPE’s Ofentse Moalusi with 109 votes to 102.

Two councillors abstained.

Brink replaces Dr Murunwa Makwarela, who resigned on 10 March after a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate scandal.

His two-week tenure as mayor came after the resignation of the DA’s Randall Williams in February.

Brink says he will be on the ground assessing the water challenges, especially in the Hammanskraal area.

“We will go and see for ourselves the problems. Obviously, we have to acknowledge that there is a serious problem that has been coming for many years with the water waste treatment plants that serve the Hammanskraal community. The problem is that the capacity of that plant is exceeded by demand for many years,” says Brink.

“A lot in capital investment is going to be required for a full upgrade of our waste water treatment plant. We are not happy with the contract work done to refurbish the plant. Our coalition partners have said to you this is priority. So, we have to find a solution to the people of Hammanskraal or at least give a realistic time line.”

Brink says they will look at Cape Town as a blueprint to restore the city’s finances.

“We do look to success stories in the Western Cape, Cape Town, places where the government has been established and we draw inspiration from there. But we want to implement a plan to build a capable state and a strong coalition in the north of the country. We have to get control of Tshwane’s finances and bring our standing in line with what the city can realistically collect,” says Brink.