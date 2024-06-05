Clean up operations in tornado-struck KZN resume

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Clean-up operations in tornado-struck KwaZulu-Natal are moving along at a steady pace. oThongathi, north of Durban, was devastated by a tornado on Monday night.

Eleven people have died in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal when storms hit the province. oThongathi was the worst affected area.

Community members are also working together to provide relief and aid to those affected by the storm. Reza Sadak, from the volunteer-group Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) says for now the main need is clean drinking water.

“There’s different areas of Tongaat that got hit. The Seatides area and the Desainagar area need drinking water as there is no water there. But in the Sandfields, Jan Ross and other areas, there are people that have lost their houses completely and they are currently being sheltered at different spots in and around Tongaat. So, there’s still a need for blankets and non-perishable goods.”

KZN Storm | Clean up under way in oThongathi

