Treasure trove of classic cars found in Eastern Cape barn

A sale of a property in the Eastern Cape has led to the discovery of one of the biggest collections of classic cars in South Africa’s history.

The farm, owned by the late Louis Coetzer, had over 200 classic cars hidden behind barn doors.

The cars include Mercedes Benz, Chevrolet, Holden, Alfa, De Soto and BMW among others.

Joff van Reenen, lead auctioneer at Creative Rides Classic & Collectibles Auctions, the company tasked to sell these cars under the hammer says it took eight months to catalogue the massive collection.

Van Reenen says the first time he stepped in the barn it felt ‘ both surreal and staggering.

Gallery of the barn find: