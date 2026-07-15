Claims SA being isolated in Africa over immigration issues dismissed

The Presidency has dismissed claims that South Africa is becoming isolated on the African continent following recent protests against illegal immigration.

Speaking in Pretoria on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa remains actively engaged with African leaders and international partners.

Government says recent diplomatic engagements demonstrate South Africa’s continued role on the continent, while warning that migration challenges require regional co-operation rather than retaliation.

Magwenya rejected what he described as a campaign to misrepresent South Africa’s standing internationally, insisting the country remains firmly engaged with partners across Africa and beyond.

” As the Presidency, we firmly reject and caution against the peddling of misinformation against South Africa, and we further assert that any campaign that seeks to misrepresent what South Africa is and represents will be rejected with the utmost contempt that it deserves. Recent evidence has shown that this false campaign, concerning as it is, is faltering. South Africa is not isolated. On the contrary, South Africa remains firmly engaged with our African continent, as well as the rest of the world.”

He also cautioned against retaliatory measures targeting South African businesses operating elsewhere on the continent, saying such action would damage investor confidence and undermine economic growth in the countries concerned.

” So any move to appropriate South African company assets in any of these countries will be counterproductive and will undermine those countries’ economic development aspirations. It will signal that those countries are now closed for trade and business. It will also signal a greater degree of uncertainty of doing business in those countries. And so, it will be a move whose repercussions go beyond South Africa for that matter. And so, we are not overly worried about that talk.”

On migration, Magwenya said the Presidency does not believe illegal migration can be addressed by South Africa alone, adding that President Ramaphosa will continue engaging regional leaders on a coordinated response.

” Illegal migration is not an exceptional, unique challenge facing South Africa only. It is a global challenge. and the president has been at pain in saying it’s a challenge that requires a collaborative effort by all countries, all leaders on the continent in ensuring its resolution.”

The Presidency says diplomatic engagement with African partners remains ongoing and maintains that closer regional co-operation is key to addressing illegal migration while preserving trade and bilateral relations.

VIDEO | Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya briefs the media on President Ramaphosa’s recent engagements: