The man accused of being the mastermind behind the 28-year-old's murder made the claims in court earlier on Thursday.

The family of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule is outraged over allegations that she had multiple relationships.

The alleged mastermind behind her murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, made the claims during his appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Shoba says his cell mate told him that Pule’s killer Muzikayise Malephane had told him that he was also involved in a romantic relationship with the late 28-year-old who was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing.

Shoba’s lawyer went on to tell the court that his client’s cell mate also claims that Malephane killed Pule because he found out that she was also in a relationship with Shoba and that he didn’t know if the baby she was carrying was his.

Shoba will return to court on April 6, for his second bail application, based on these new facts.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old was denied bail:

“It’s a joke and we not here to play games. I think we need to try and shy away of trying to paint women as being sluts. Or as being people who are ever unfaithful. The person who was cheating first and foremost who was cheating is him against his wife. So what Tshego married no, was she in a stable relationship no. So this is a total joke,” Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katate, says.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they will only comment after the bail hearing is concluded.