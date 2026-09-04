Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Claims of Ayanda Dludla being in danger if released on bail rejected

Ayanda Dludla appears in court.
  • Ayanda Dludla appears in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Thabiso Radebe

The legal representative of scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla has rejected claims by the state that if released on bail, his life will be in danger.

Dludla’s attorney, Reward Nxumalo, submitted that if released on bail, he will make sure he reports to the Sebokeng Police Station as he is not a flight risk.

Dludla is the driver of the scholar transport vehicle in which 14 pupils were killed in Vanderbijlpark in January this year.

He faces 14 charges of murder, three of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, driving without valid permit and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle.

Judgment on his bid for bail is expected next Wednesday.

Nxumalo says, “The investigating officer in the affidavit says there were death threats, there was a man holding a knife trying to kill the accused person, we are not aware of that situation, we do not know any of that. We never been informed of that and I retaliate that if there was an imminent death threat, they would have killed his father a long time ago. And the fact is he is attending court and still alive, it shows there are no death threats.”

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News