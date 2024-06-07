‘Claims of ANC unity govt a non-starter shocking’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political analyst Chris Landsberg has described as shocking some people’s claims that the African National Congress’ (ANC) proposed government of national unity (GNU) is a non-starter because there’s no unity.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that the party was seeking to form a government of national unity with a broad group of opposition parties.

The party has laid down stringent conditions under which parties would be included in the pact.

Landsberg says there was no unity in 1994, but the ANC should now formalize it and get teams of people together.

“I will be the first to say I will be surprised if everybody who’s invited will stay in a government of national unity. But the idea of it is on the table. It’s gotta be tested, and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone will walk out along the way and say this is not for us.”

VIDEO | Prof Chris Landsberg unpacks ANC NEC meeting outcomes that propose a government of national unity: