Political analyst, Ralph Mathekga says Zuma's chances of succeeding in his application to have Zondo recuse himself are slim.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and 27 other organisations are calling on former president Jacob Zuma to present himself to the State Capture Commission and to respect its mandate and integrity.

The commission will hear an application by Zuma for the recusal of its chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Monday morning.

Zuma is accusing the chair of being biased against him after Zondo issued summons for him to appear before the Commission this week.

In a letter, the 28 organisations express their ongoing support for the work of the commission, saying they condemn all attempts aimed at frustrating and delegitimising its work.

Zondo issues former president Zuma with summons to appear before the inquiry:

The organisations, which also include Right2Know, the South African Council for Churches (SACC) and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) say they are perturbed by the evasive attitude of certain witnesses appearing before the Commission in recent weeks.

Meanwhile political analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga, says Zuma’s chances of succeeding in his application are slim.

“I think that president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to have the chief justice to recuse himself, it is difficult to see it as something that comes from good faith. Even from the get-go the former president always had a problem with the idea that the chair of the commission has to be appointed by the chief justice. It will be very difficult for the judiciary or the court to find merit in (former) president Jacob Zuma’s argument.”

Zuma wants Justice Zondo to rescue himself when he appears: