Various civil society organisations have called on the Presidency to protect whistle-blowers if it is serious about fighting corruption in the country.

The calls were made during the memorial rally of the former chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department, Babita Deokaran, in Mondeor, Johannesburg.

The 53-year-old was gunned down outside her Johannesburg south home a year ago in what is believed to have been a hit. She unearthed alleged corruption in the department which involved PPE contracts, among others. She was also a witness in the SIU’s investigation of the PPE scandal.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s Wayne Duvenage says many whistle-blowers have decided to pull back due to a lack of protection from the government.

“We see so much evidence so much information and nothing happens. We implore the powers that be, we implore the presidency to do the work that needs to be done. We cannot be sitting here a year later and nothing has happened with all the stuff we read bout. Since Babithas death, we’ve had several cases where we were working with whistle-blowers, who pulled back and were afraid to go down the same road as Babita.”

A memorial sercice to honour Babita Deokaran: