Two Bloemfontein based civil movements have come forward in support of Katlego Bereng’s family at the four accused including Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail application.

The civil movements say the family must know that it has the support of the community. They are pleading with the court not to grant the accused bail in the Thabo Bester escape case.

While the latest two suspects who were arrested on Monday, former G4S employees are making their first appearance today. The bail application of four accused is set for today and tomorrow in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court.

National Chairperson of South Africans Justice Must be Served Foundation Tokelo Africa says, “For our organisation to be here is very much important to make sure that justice must be served for Katlego and the whole family, that’s why we are here and we still saying no bail for the Magudumana and other accused.”

Project Manager from Asud Management Clinic Maria Williams says, “We feel that we are also affected by this as free staters as the GBV ambassadors of the Free State and also as civil society we feel that justice must be served.”

Thabo Bester saga | Dr Nandipha and co-accused apply for bail

#ThaboBester #DrNandiphaMagudumana and the other accused have been brought up from the holding cells.

She is not wearing a hoodie for the first time. Will the bail applications go ahead?#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5qu9dmH3Dv — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 3, 2023

#ThaboBester The two former G4s control room operators who were arrested on Monday and are joining #DrNandiphaMagudumana and others in the dock are Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xRxsCSn99C — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 3, 2023

[WATCH]#ThaboBester #DrNandiphaMagudumana and other accused are brought up from the holding cells into the dock.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lD308mH0Ka — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 3, 2023