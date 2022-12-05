Civil society groups and local leaders of Gamalakhe township on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast are expected to lead a march aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence on Monday.

The Reclaim the Night Peace Walk comes after concerns that women feel it is no longer safe for them to walk alone during the day, let alone at night.

The provincial Social Development Department’s spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela says, ”The walk is intended to restore lost hope and assure women that we will spend all efforts to turn the tide and fight all forms of violence against them.”

He adds ”We will be joined by the local leadership the community, religious sector. The walk will start at the local shop in Gamalakhe and end in Gamamlakhe civic hall, where there will be a prayer led by the religious sector to reclaim the night seeking divine intervention to end the scourge of gender-based violence.”

