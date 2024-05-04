Haaland slams four as City close gap to Arsenal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland found the back of the net four times in his team’s 5-1 rout of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL).

The victory puts defending champions City one point behind log leaders Arsenal, but the Manchester side has a game in hand.

Haaland opened the scoring for City with a penalty in the 12th minute adding another in the first half stoppage time. In between the two penalties Haaland scored in the 35th minute, adding another in the 53rd minute to finish with a haul.

This puts his goal tally for the EPL season at 25, almost assuring him the golden boot this season, having won last season with an astounding record-breaking 36 goals.

Julián Álvarez rounded of City’s demolition with an 85th minute goal. Wolves, who are 11th on the EPL table, got a solitary goal from Hwang Hee-chan who was making his return after injury. With the EPL on its final stretch, Arsenal having two games and City three, the championship is set to go down to the wire.