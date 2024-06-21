City Power files papers to appeal court’s Eskom decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Joburg’s power utility, City Power and the City of Johannesburg have filed an appeal against the court decision ordering the utility to pay more than R1 billion to Eskom.

The ruling was handed by the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Eskom approached the court on an urgent basis last month in a bid to recover monies owed to it since October last year.

City Power says the matter is complex in light of its counterclaim against Eskom. City Power has accused the power utility of over-billing to the amount of R3.4 billion.

“It should be highlighted that despite City Power’s efforts to engage in mediation and exhaust all Inter-Governmental Relations (IGR) dispute resolution processes to resolve the matter, Eskom bypassed these avenues and rushed to court to seek a resolution. It is equally crucial to highlight that Eskom currently owes City Power a substantial amount of R3.4 billion, underscoring the complexity of the dispute and the necessity for a comprehensive and fair resolution process,” says City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.