Johannesburg’s City Power says it is working hard to restore electricity to the Hursthill areas which include Westbury, Claremont and surroundings in the west of the Johannesburg CBD.

The Johannesburg Metro Police department and private security escorted technicians due to violence in Westbury after the killing of a suspected gang leader on Thursday last week.

City Power overwhelmed by demand for reconnections

The situation in the area remains volatile due to the ongoing gang violence.

City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava “We are doing everything that we can on our side to ensure that we restore power as quickly as possible and this is just to give assurance to say that when our teams are on the ground feel safe and secure, (that) there are no challenges in us rendering the service. So, we are thankful to the communities for our support and to the political leadership for being with us here today.”

Meanwhile, Eskom says Stage 4 load shedding will continue today until 4 pm when Stage 5 will be introduced until 5 am on Tuesday morning. The cash-strapped power monopoly says it expects to implement Stage 3 during the day on Tuesday and Stage 4 in the evening. The same pattern is expected for Wednesday.