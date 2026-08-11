City Power urges users to help ease pressure on network

City Power says it is battling a high volume of power outages and individual fault reports across Johannesburg as cold and wet weather continues to put pressure on the network.

The utility says it is currently managing about 3 000 open calls, with Hursthill recording the highest number at over 1 400.

SEVERE WEATHER | City Power is urging Johannesburg residents to reduce their electricity consumption, as cold and wet weather continues to put added pressure on its power network. pic.twitter.com/IvdKjx8kpZ — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Several areas remain affected by active medium-voltage outages.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena says although supply has been restored to parts of the inner city and other affected areas, residents in areas including Hillbrow, Braamfontein and parts of the Johannesburg south, are still without power.

“We are appealing to customers to help us protect the network by reducing the electricity consumption, particularly during the morning and evening peak periods and by staggering the use of high consumption appliances in their homes. During an outage, customers should unplug appliances and switch them back on gradually once supply is restored. Our teams remain deployed across the City and we continue to pump in resources, work through the backlog as quickly and safely as possible.”