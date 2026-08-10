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City Power urges power saving as cold weather hits Joburg

  • A cold front sweeps across the province, bringing freezing temperatures and wintry conditions.
  • Image Credits :
  • Supplied
SABC News

City Power is urging Johannesburg residents to reduce their electricity consumption, as cold and wet weather continues to put added pressure on the city’s power network. The utility says it is currently dealing with over 2000 open outage calls across its eight service delivery centers.

This follows the warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) of very cold conditions, with strong winds and rain in several parts of the country as a significant cold front moves across the country.

The wet weather is also affecting some restoration work on the ground.

A number of electricity faults, particularly underground cable faults, require technicians to conduct fault-finding, followed by excavation and trenching to expose the affected cable before repairs can begin,” says City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Mangena says where the ground is waterlogged, excavation may be unsafe or impractical, while open trenches can accumulate water and expose electrical infrastructure to further risk.

RELATED VIDEO | WC Weather | Snow closes Swartberg Pass

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel today as inclement weather conditions continue across the province. The R617 between Underberg and Kokstad remains closed, with motorists being diverted to the R56.

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