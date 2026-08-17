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City Power to host weekly Imbizo over ongoing Johannesburg outages

  • City Power offices in Johannesburg.
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  • SABC News File Image
SABC News

Johannesburg’s City Power will hold weekly imbizos to hear residents’ concerns regarding ongoing power outages.

The first meeting will be held in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The power utility has been battling with challenges of illegal connections, infrastructure theft and low electricity payments.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says Alexandra has about 40-thousand registered electricity customers, but only around 1 600 are actively buying electricity.

City Power spends approximately 250 million a month to provide electricity to Alexandra and records about 29 million in revenue.

Mangena says the imbizos are aimed at rebuilding the relationship between the utility and customers through direct engagement, listening and action.

“The regional imbizos will give residents direct access to city power leadership and the technical team. Alexandra is the first point, but this is part of a broader programme of weekly engagements across the city. We will be going to other areas.”

Reporting by Musa Mhlongo. 

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