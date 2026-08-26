City Power says some Johannesburg CBD areas remain without power

City Power says although they have reached a significant milestone in restoring supply to customers affected by a widespread outage, some areas still remain without power.

Affected areas in and around the Johannesburg CBD remain without power after smoke was detected from the underground cable tunnels at Fordsburg Substation on Sunday.

The power utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena says given the magnitude of the work still required on site, cable testing will be conducted in phases to ensure that all installed cables are confirmed to be clear and safe before restoration can resume.

“City Power would like to apologise to the residents in the inner city, areas around Marshalltown, Bree Street and also around MTN Taxi Rank, who are affected, still affected, actually, by the widespread outage coming from our Fordsburg substation. And there was some work that is still outstanding, in terms of ensuring (that) we restore the outstanding number of residents that are still off. The teams are busy with the work around high voltage cables, including the joining and testing of these cables.”