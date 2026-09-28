City Power restoring power in Joburg inner city after substation fire

City Power says it has resumed electricity restoration at the Johannesburg Central Substation following Saturday’s fire that left parts of the inner city without power.

The utility says technical teams have found evidence of suspected cable theft and vandalism in the underground tunnels, including tools and indications that copper cables had been cut.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena says power will be restored in stages.

“We are not able to give a restoration time because our teams still need to complete the safety checks and also do the testing to determine which infrastructure can still be used, as well as the extent of the damage and the materials needed. Our commitment is to ensure that we restore supply as quickly and as safely as possible. We are urging residents and members of the public not to approach the substation or interfere with our technical teams while they are working, as this may delay the restoration work.”