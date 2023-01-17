Johannesburg’s City Power technicians have started to cut off electricity supply to defaulting big businesses in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The power utility says the Alexandra township alone owes it over R360-million for electricity.

The operation which started earlier today will last until Friday.

City Power says the time for negotiating with defaulting customers who ignore their requests to pay for electricity is over, they are now disconnecting defaulters.

Their first stop was at an Engen filling station in Alexandra, which, according to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, owes them a million rand.

The garage manager could not provide statements and invoices to show that they do pay, saying everything is being handled at head office.

Mangena says they have given the garage owner until today to furnish them with the documents failing which, they will come back to cut the power.

Technicians also discovered that the meter where the garage source electricity from had been tampered with.

#CityPowerUpdate City Power will take a tough line on defaulting prominent business accounts and cut off power supply tobusinesses that refuse to pay and further remove illegal connections for those who are found to have bypassed meters pic.twitter.com/Y3zlCnyxs0 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 17, 2023