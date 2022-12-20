Johannesburg City Power says it is on track to restore power to areas that rolling blackouts have affected following heavy rains.

Some electricity infrastructures were damaged, with Roodepoort in Johannesburg’s west being one of the hardest hit.

Last week, the power utility asked Eskom for a 72-hour reprieve in the implementation of rolling blackouts.

City Power is trying to deal with a backlog to repair the infrastructure that storms have damaged.

“City Power CEO commends the work done by our teams in addressing the huge backlogs caused by the heavy thunderstorms compounded by the highest stages of load shedding. We were one of the entities within the city of Johannesburg that were hardest hit by the recent heavy storms which damaged electricity infrastructure and affected electricity supply to our customers.”

VIDEO: City Power asks Eskom for 72-hour exemption, 13 Dec 2022:

“We opened the week with just over 2000 calls, down from the almost 5000 daily from our customers in the last two weeks in the hardest areas such as the port. We can safely say that we are on the right track in terms of recovery and in dealing with the huge backlogs we encountered due to the recent floods and thunderstorms”, says City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.