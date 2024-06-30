City Power employees among 15 nabbed for cable theft

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fifteen suspected cable thieves, including City Power employees, have been nabbed for theft and vandalism in Johannesburg this weekend.

This breakthrough comes as power outages continue to be a bane for Johannesburg residents. Municipal Utility City arrested 15 people including 9 security officers contracted by the municipal utility.

City Power has been tracking those involved in tampering with essential infrastructure. In a breakthrough on Friday and Saturday morning, the group of suspects was nabbed in a multi-pronged joint operation between the entity’s Security Risk Management and law enforcement agencies led by SAPS Essential Infrastructure Task Team.

Three suspects were caught at a scrap metal dealership in the Joburg CBD. Leads were followed on more and later in the evening, three more men were arrested in the Inner-city along the underground tunnels.

At City Power head offices, two security guards were handcuffed after they were found with cables that had been confiscated. Seven other guards were also captured during the intelligence operation.

City Power Security Manager, Sergeant Thela explains.

“This warning goes to City Power employees and those contracted to do work on behalf of the entity. The entity will spare no attempt in making sure that everyone arrested, faces the full might of the law. We commend the collaborative work with the SAPS, JMPD, community policing forums, and private security in different parts of Johannesburg in dealing with cable theft.”

