Johannesburg’s City Power has disconnected several businesses and residential premises in Randburg.

The City of Johannesburg’s electricity distribution company is busy with a cut-off operation targeted at defaulting and non-paying customers in Randburg

One of those affected is a shopping centre, North Riding Square.

The shopping centre’s electricity supply is said to have been illegally connected.

City Power Revenue Management, General Manager, Thami Mathiso says, “This customer in particular is a huge shopping centre. We have picked up that the metre was tampered with. And metre tampering is the contributor of our high non-technical losses. Customers like this, we end up not billing them that much that they are using. City Power is owed R7.9 billion because of people who are not paying, because of metre tampering, theft and vandalism. So, we are here today to demonstrate even commercial properties.”