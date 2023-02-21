The City of Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela says the council is working with speed to ensure that there are no further delays to elect a new mayor for the City. Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams resigned a week ago.

This was just a few days after the tabling of the Auditor General’s damning report which pointed out several financial irregularities.

The report indicated that the City could not account for the more than R10 billion it used in the current financial year which comes to an end in June this year.

Makwarela says although no date has been determined yet for the election of the new mayor, processes are in full swing.

“The process is already outlined and it is not a new process. It is outlined in rule 3 of our constitution. The Speaker will call for special council meeting as soon as yesterday because there are number of legislative reports that we must have in council that include budget adjustment, the re-tabling of our annual report that is not compliant by a month. So, we are actually milling our heads together to ensure that we come with particular date as soon as yesterday.”

Speaker of the City of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela outlines the process of electing a new mayor:

Makwarela has acknowledged that the delay has continuously impacted on service delivery. A sentiment echoed by the African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary in Tshwane, George Matjila.

“Well it creates uncertainties. Beacause it is only the mayor who can be able to present the adjustment budget to council so that it can be considered. So it is very important because outside an adjustment budget is the people of Tshwane who do not have any amount of money for services and so it is a serious challenge hence we need to go to council to elect a new mayor.”

SANCO has in the meantime, blamed the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the outgoing mayor for the current state of affairs in the city of Tshwane. SANCO chairperson in the Greater Tshwane Region, Matlakala Mashishi elaborates:

“So he didn’t foresee the instability that was going to be caused within the City. By giving short notice without considering proper procedures. So the DA due to lack of experience they couldn’t manage. They do not have the experience of running the local government as part of the coalition. So that is where we are today because of their lack of experience.”

Criminal charges

On the other hand, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have laid criminal charges of fraud and corruption against former MMC for Economic Development Andre Le Roux and former MMC for Housing Kgosi Kgosiemang at the Brooklyn police station.

The EFF is alleging that the two former MMCs illegally raised the price of a state property from R2,5 million to R3 million without following due processes.

The EFF says it opened the criminal cases after allegedly receiving sensitive information about the conduct of the two former MMCs from a whistle-blower.