City of Tshwane warns of potentially violent protest in Hercules

The City of Tshwane has warned residents of a potentially violent protest in Hercules, Pretoria West, on Monday morning.

In a statement, Tshwane Community Safety MMC Grandi Theunissen says it has come to his attention that the protesters intend to barricade roads and also attack businesses and electricity installations in the Hercules area, including the local police station.

The alleged threats come amid an expected national shutdown by the All Truck Drivers Forum also scheduled for Monday morning.

Theunissen’s statement does not know what the potentially violent protest in Hercules is about. He says however that a number of streets including Bremer, Theo Slabbert the Daspoort tunnel and Richardsbay Road could be affected.

“The planned protest is unlawful and the City will not tolerate any criminal behavior,” warning that the Tshwane Metro Police Department will take strong action against offenders.