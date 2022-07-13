The City of Tshwane is set to pursue township customers whose accounts are in arrears, as part of its revenue collection programme.

The city says it is finalising logistics to pursue defaulting customers made up of residents, businesses and government departments whose accounts are in arrears.

Township customers throughout the city’s seven regions owe The City of Tshwane R7.3 billion with Mamelodi and Nellmapius customers incurring the highest debt of more than R2.1 billion.

This is followed by Soshanguve customers who owe the city over R1.1 billion.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba says they are also monitoring illegal connections.

“In the period between 01 and 08 July 2022, the city affected 22 more rip disconnections to 11 residential and 11 business transgressors who were also hit with fines totaling R12 million. Our technicians are now regularly inspecting all the meters that had been disconnected after realising a criminal pattern by some unscrupulous customers that illegally reconnect their electricity immediately after being disconnected,” adds Bokaba.

The video below is a discussion of the Tshwane Ya Tima initiative:

Tshwane pays its R876 million debt to Eskom

Last week, the City of Tshwane met the Thursday’s [July 7] deadline of paying close to R 900-million of the debt it owes Eskom after the power utility rejected the municipality’s settlement arrangement offer.

Before the city made the payment, the power utility said the non-payment by the city contributed negatively to its own increasing overdue debt which is in excess of R46.6 billion.

Recently, the city embarked on its Tshwane ya Tima campaign in a bid to recoup all electricity and services money its owed.

The move has seen government departments, businesses and residents disconnected for non-payment and those who reconnected illegally, fined.

