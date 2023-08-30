City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, says the metro will lodge a civil claim against the South African Municipal Workers’Union (SAMWU) for damages suffered due to the prolonged unprotected wage strike.

Brink has been briefing the media on the ongoing wage dispute which has led to the dismissal of 122 workers since the strike began in July.

Despite SAMWU officially saying it’s members are not on strike, the city’s plans to restore service delivery have suffered setbacks.

Waste collection services are particularly affected.

Two waste trucks have been torched in the last 48 hours.

Bus services also remain suspended with some health facilities also closed.

Brink says SAMWU should be held responsible for the damages.

“After the strike is over, because it has to be over, and we stand our ground, there is going to be a bill that will have to be paid for the damage suffered by the city. I have asked the city manager to start collating that bill for the purposes of a civil claim against SAMWU.”

VIDEO | SAMWU and City of Tshwane point fingers at each other over the ongoing strike: