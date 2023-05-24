The City of Tshwane says it will be inspecting the hygiene of water tankers serving the Hammanskraal area. This comes after as the City tested samples from multiple sites around Temba and Hammanskraal.

It found that none of the sites provided water from the Temba Water Treatment Plant had contamination from bacteria that could be linked to the cholera outbreak.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says, “The City team of environmental health practitioners have resolved to run tests on water drawn from the fire hydrants and inspect the cleanliness of the water tankers providing water to the communities in the Hammanskraal supply area. This process will run all week. This comes in the wake of the cholera outbreak declared by the Gauteng MEC of Health.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers says it cannot supply water to the Hammanskraal residents at this stage as health facilities remain a priority.

Residents in the area scrambled for water at the Majaneng clinic where the organisation was delivering bottled water on Tuesday.

The City of Tshwane says it has increased the provision of water from three to five days a week until the end of the month.

However, some residents still have doubts about consuming water from tankers following the cholera outbreak which claimed 15 lives in the area.

VIDEO | Gift of the Givers intervention in curbing spread of cholera