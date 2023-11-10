City of Tshwane announces end to three-month strike

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The City of Tshwane has announced that the strike which lasted for over three months is finally over. All the employees are back at work executing their duties.

Services such as waste collection, electricity, and water outages, including fixing leaks, which were severely impacted by the strike action, have gradually returned to normality.

The Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) operations are also back at full capacity.

The City’s spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, says the strike was an intimidation.

“All municipal services are operational and the crippling unlawful and unprotected strike which lasted for a little over three months, is finally over. The Customer Care Walk-in-Centres and clinics have also resumed full services and are functioning optimally.”

The strike disrupted services in the municipality:

