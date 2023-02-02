The City of Tshwane says it is still working to restore water to parts of Mooikloof and Soshanguve. Residents blockaded roads on Wednesday in protest over water shortages, which the city has been grappling with for over a week.

The city says that while it has restored supply to most affected areas, it is prioritising working with Rand Water to balance the incoming supply to the municipality.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Utilities and Regional Operations Daryl Johnston said, ”We have been working extremely hard to restore water, not only in Soshanguve but in a number of high-lying areas across the city which have been problematic.”

”The indications are that the reservoir levels are recovering and looking far better. Rolling blackouts and getting teams to reservoirs to turn on the pumps has also been a challenge, particularly with the protests in Soshanguve. But we are trying to get to a point of normality as far as that is concerned,” he added.

Video | Some areas in Johannesburg and Tshwane experiencing water shortages: