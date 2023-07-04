The City of Tshwane says it’s planning to hold an urgent meeting with the Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Rand Water’s supply challenges. Rand Water has been struggling to recover its systems after a series of power failures.

The technical issues have left residents in some parts of Tshwane without water for several days.

Affected areas include Lotus Gardens, Salvakop and Mooikloof.

City of Tshwane Services MMC Themba Fosi says despite engaging Rand Water about the water supply issues, they are not receiving any updates from the water utility.

“Please check as to where the water points through where the water tankers are so that we can be able to replenish for washing and to a great extent for potable water usage,” says Fosi.

